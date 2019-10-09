DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 88-year-old woman managed to contact Dallas police on October 8 to report that she had been assaulted.
It was in the early morning hours when officers got to the home in the Lake Highlands area. The victim told them someone had broken into her home, assaulted her, stolen some of her property and her car.
It was about 12 hours after the report that the victim’s car was seen at a 7-Eleven on Skillman Street. Police say the “suspect was pumping gas in the vehicle and conversing with several other individuals.”
After getting the gas and driving away the suspect, later identified as Kristopher Brown, was pulled over. The 19-year-old was arrested, but police haven’t said exactly what charges he’s facing.
No word on the exact injuries or condition of the 88-year-old victim.
