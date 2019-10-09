Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – Ellen DeGeneres was spotted laughing it up with a former president at a Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, but the celebrity sighting received some negative attention.
Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019
That’s because the former president was George W. Bush — a Republican president with political views that differ from DeGeneres.
She decided to address their unlikely friendship during her monologue, which was pre-recorded to air Tuesday on “Ellen.”
