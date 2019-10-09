  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – Ellen DeGeneres was spotted laughing it up with a former president at a Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, but the celebrity sighting received some negative attention.

That’s because the former president was George W. Bush — a Republican president with political views that differ from DeGeneres.

She decided to address their unlikely friendship during her monologue, which was pre-recorded to air Tuesday on “Ellen.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsmews.com ◊◊◊

