AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a death in North Texas from lung injuries related to vaping.
The state says the victim was an older woman.
It’s the first such death reported in Texas.
Right now, there are 95 confirmed and probable lung injury cases in the state connected to vaping.
Dallas County has seen the most illnesses in the state with 30 confirmed or probable cases.
The CDC has confirmed 805 lung injury cases associated with vaping from a total of 46 states and one U.S. territory.
Twelve deaths have come in ten states.
Several states have already banned flavored vaping products.
Earlier this month, the Texas A&M University System announced it was instituting a broad ban on vaping.
