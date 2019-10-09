FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is over capacity, currently housing nearly 600 dogs and cats.
An over-abundance of residents have been relinquishing their pets this week and a transport of 30 dogs planned for Wednesday fell through, according to a message from the Fort Worth Police Department on social media.
The shelter is offering free adoptions for all dogs, 35 pounds and over, to help them find their forever home.
All the pets are spay/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
“If you can’t adopt, they’re also looking for fosters to help relieve the stress on the shelter. It could save that animal’s life,” the department said.
Fort Worth Animal Control Assistant Director Dr. Tim Morton said, “This is a time when we need our community to help save some truly tremendous pets and ensure they reach their potential to complete families in our city.”
The animal shelter is at 4900 Martin St. and two adoption centers at PetSmart at Hulen/1-20 and Heritage Trace/35 (Alliance).
