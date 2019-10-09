Comments
CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving two reports about problems Ikea is recalling some 7,000 baby bibs because of a choking threat.
The MATVRÅ bibs for infants are being called back because there are concerns that parts of the snap closure can fall off.
The bibs being recalled were sold in a two pack, containing one blue and one pink bib, and each have a snap at the back of the neck.
While there have two reports of the snaps detaching, Ikea says injuries have been reported.
The bibs were available online and in stores between August 2019 and September 2019. They sold for about $2.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call Ikea at 888-966-4532 or log onto their website for more information.
