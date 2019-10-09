RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As Richardson Police search for two teens who robbed a mother at Cottonwood Park and threatened to kidnap her toddler, police confirm there was another robbery in the area.
Police said a man was robbed for his cell phone on September 17, not even a block away from where Tuesday’s incident occurred.
A man said he was walking down Dumont Drive when a teen stole his cell phone.
Police said there may have been another teen with him watching.
Three weeks later, in a park full of people, Susana Posado was robbed.
While holding up her cell phone for a Facebook Live and broadcasting her walk through Cottonwood Park with her three young children, two teens approached.
“They were saying something like give us your phone or we’ll take her,” Pasado explains.
Her camera shakes as the struggle starts.
Pasado says while one teen tries to steal her phone, the other grabs her daughter. As she hands over her phone, they let her daughter drop to the ground and run.
“I don’t know what they were thinking, but it’s scary,” Gladys Kwenda said at Cottonwood Park.
“I mean it is scary obviously,” Lana Lozure said at Cottonwood Park. “I think that crime happens everywhere and I still feel safe at the park. That doesn’t change anything.”
Police are not yet sure if the incidents are connected.
So far, they have no suspects.
