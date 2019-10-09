Comments
TUCSON, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Tucson, Arizona Tuesday night due to an unruly passenger.
When Southwest flight #2436 landed, Tucson Airport Authority police apprehended David Broseh, 51, of Marrieta, Oklahoma.
Broseh is accused of assaulting other passengers during the flight.
He is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.
Southwest Airlines said in a statement, “The flight landed safely at TUC and continued onward to LAX after the brief diversion. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority, so we appreciate the patience of our customers during the event.”
Broseh is no longer in the Pima County, Arizona Jail.
