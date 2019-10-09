KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Donations keep pouring in for a Trophy Club police officer and his family whose home burned down.

A late-night fire consumed their Keller home and everything inside.

Now the community is helping Officer Jeff Annillo and his family get back on their feet.

Officer Annillo is a beloved member of the Trophy Club Police Department and is a Northwest ISD school resource officer.

“There’s over 4,000 kids that have gotten to know Jeff,” said Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata. “That’s one of the biggest contributors to this leader in the community.”

Less than 48 hours after the fire, people from Byron Nelson High School to the The Trophy Club Emergency Volunteer Association have mobilized.

“What resonates with people is that it could happen to them. This can happen to anybody.”

The Annillos have never lost perspective. They’ve lost their home, but not each other and they know they are not alone.

“You don’t realize your effect until something happens all of a sudden it blows you away,” said Jeff Annillo. “I just want to say thank you. I can’t do it Individually just thank you to our community.”

A family at their children’s school handed over keys to a house where the family can stay for the time being.