



Want the inside word on Dallas’ most happening local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting a notable uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Dallas businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance.

Read on to see which outposts are extra cool, right now.

First Watch

Photo: First Watch/Yelp

This traditional American cafe chain is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American outlets saw a median 1.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, but First Watch saw a noteworthy 166.7% increase, with a slight downward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to three stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Picasso’s has seen a 1% increase in reviews.

Located at 6411 E. Northwest Highway, Suite 170 in Northeast Dallas, First Watch offers an array of breakfast, brunch and lunch plates on its menu, ranging from pumpkin pancakes and mixed berry toast to breakfast tacos and several eggs Benedict options.

First Watch is open from 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. daily.

SkinnyFATS

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Oak Lawn’s SkinnyFATS, the New American eatery, which serves all-day breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, SkinnyFATS bagged a 17.6% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.

There’s even more trending in Dallas’ New American scene: Punch Bowl Social Dallas has seen a 16% increase in reviews, and Al Biernat’s North has seen a 7.6% bump.

First established in 2013 and open at 3700 McKinney Ave., SkinnyFATS offers health-conscious fare that caters to various dietary needs. Menu items include avocado toast, fried pickle chips, a Thai Cobb salad and a list of different burgers and sandwiches.

SkinnyFATS is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine

Photo: Miner D./Yelp

The Design District’s Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 100, the popular bar and Brazilian bistro, which is known for its pizza, has seen a 6.2% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.5% for all businesses tagged “Bars” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Dallas’ bar category: Bar Louie has seen a 4.5% increase in reviews.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine specializes in pizza with a South American twist, and features an all-you-can-eat pizza dining experience with unlimited samplings for a fixed price. Over the past month, it’s maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 4:45 p.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Twisted Trompo

Photo: Sheree W./Yelp

Downtown Dallas’ Main Street District’s Twisted Trompo is the city’s buzziest breakfast and brunch destination by the numbers.

The popular Mexican breakfast and brunch restaurant, which can be found at 1211 Commerce St., increased its new review count by 9.2% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.1% for the Yelp category “Breakfast & Brunch.”

Twisted Trompo is known for its street tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine, and features an assortment of breakfast tacos on its menu.

Twisted Trompo is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.