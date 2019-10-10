Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a wonderful Wednesday for some people in Grand Prairie after not one, but two, winning Cash Five tickets were sold at a local grocery store.
Texas Lottery officials say the two winning tickets were sold at the Tom Thumb store at 4215 South Carrier Parkway.
The winning numbers were 3, 6, 7, 28, and 34.
Two top prize-winning tickets for last night’s Cash Five® drawing were sold in #GrandPrairie! #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/C45tBpr5o5
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 9, 2019
The winners will each walk away with $25,000.
Cash Five players try to match 2, 3, 4, or 5 numbers from a field of 35. All prizes are paid in a lump-sum. Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
