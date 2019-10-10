CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Carrollton said it became the victim of a cyber attack Thursday morning.
The city said it’s working with both state and federal officials to investigate and considers the hack a criminal act.
Public safety response and Carrollton’s 911 emergency response are unaffected, however, some city services have been impacted.
The city said in a statement, “Currently, we have no reason to believe resident information has been accessed or will be affected. Water, sewer, and trash services are running on schedule and most residents shouldn’t experience any interruptions.”
The city said it is working diligently to return operations back to normal and maintain business continuity.
For emergencies, call 911.
For non-emergency calls, use 972-466-3333.
For all other inquiries, call 972-466-3000.
