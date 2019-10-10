Comments
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crandall Police arrested Alan Bearden, 70, on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child.
Police say the victim is a 14-year-old girl who told investigators the abuse began when she was about 10 years old.
Bearden, of Mesquite, was arrested without incident in Dallas.
Police said the arrest was the result of a continued investigation after Bearden was arrested in May 2019 for indecency with a child.
Police did not say how Bearden and the child knew each other or how he had access to the child.
