TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans are facing hail/wind damage, power outages and flight delays as severe thunderstorms sweep through DFW.
As the fall-like weather approaches, thunderstorms have become more widespread as they move south and east Thursday night.
So far, multiple cities around the metroplex have gotten quarter-sized hail and Tarrant County has had over 10,000 power outages, according to ONCOR. Hundreds of flights at both DFW Airport and Love Field have also been delayed due to the weather.
However, things will calm down as we reach Friday morning — when scattered showers and storms are expected. Some sunshine will also return to North Texas Friday afternoon, but it will remain a chilly day with highs peaking in the upper 50 degrees.
You must log in to post a comment.