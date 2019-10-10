Comments
EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A high school student who had a toy gun in his possession caused Everman High School to implement their “crisis management plan” Thursday.
On Oct. 10, the high school staff received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun. Administrators implemented the crisis management plan and notified the school resource officer.
Upon investigating the tip, local authorities found a student with a toy gun. The plan was shortly called off and school resumed as normal.
The student’s name has not been released at this time and it is unknown what repercussions, if any, he will face.
