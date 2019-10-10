DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving by by Klyde Warren Park Thursday night, expect to see an unusual sight.

A giant, inflatable poo has temporary residence there. It’s more than a publicity opportunity for the company behind it, though; it’s meant to give visitors something deep to think about after they leave.

Suzy Batiz made a business out of people doing their business with before-you-go toilet spray Poo-Pourri. But she says she came up with a wild idea – even for her.

“I was like, ‘Why don’t we build the biggest poop that people have ever seen, like an inflatable poop?’ And we did it,” said Batiz, CEO and Founder of Poo-Pourri.

The Dallas-based company chose Klyde Warren Park for a soft launch, so to speak, of the 32 foot-wide poop. It’s certainly Instagrammable, but you can also go inside. That’s where Batiz hopes visitors will practice cleaning out their minds of toxic thoughts.

“We have an opportunity to transform people. How can we transform people? And that’s when we came up ‘let your poop emoji go,'” she said.

Think a 360-degree interactive experience with mock toilets, iPads, and the power of positive thinking.

“You wrote down on a big iPad what that thing you wanted to let go of was, and then they rolled it up into a little notepad, threw it in the air. Then you flush the toilet and let it go,” said visitor Olga Handal.

“We actually touch all five senses, and you get the experience of really letting that go. Like, it’s gone,” said Batiz.

And, while the Poo raised some eyebrows, the idea is to help flush insecurities for all who visit.

“We came down. We thought it would just be really fun, but once we got in there, I realized that I felt a little bit better coming out,” said visitor Morgan Vickery. “I feel a little bit lighter.”

And now the Giant Poo will hit the road, going on a 24-stop tour. It will end back at Klyde Warren Park in April.