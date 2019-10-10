WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – President Trump will award a Green Beret from Texas the Medal of Honor this month.

Master Sergeant Matthew O. Williams was serving with Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha 3336 on April 6, 2008, in Afghanistan when he braved enemy fire to save the lives of four critically-wounded soldiers and prevent the lead element of his assault force from being overrun by the enemy, a White House news release says.

In the face of rocket-propelled grenade, sniper, and machine gun fire, Sergeant Williams led an Afghan Commando element across a fast-moving, ice cold, and waist-deep river to fight its way up a terraced mountain to the besieged lead element of the assault force. He then set up a base of fire that the enemy was not able to overcome.

When his Team Sergeant was wounded by sniper fire, Sergeant Williams exposed himself to enemy fire to come to his aid and to move him down the sheer mountainside to the casualty collection point, according to the release. Sergeant Williams then braved small arms fire and climbed back up the cliff to evacuate other injured soldiers and repair the team’s satellite radio. He again exposed himself to enemy fire as he helped move several casualties down the near vertical mountainside and as he carried and loaded casualties on to evacuation helicopters.

Sergeant Williams’s actions prevented the lead element of the assault force from being overrun by the enemy.

Master Sergeant Williams is from Boerne and joined the United States Army on May 16, 2005. In 2008, he deployed to Afghanistan with Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha 3336, Special Operations Task Force-33. He is still serving in the United States Army and is assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. When off duty, he enjoys hunting and spending time with his wife, Kate, and their son, Nolan.

Trump will present Williams with the Medal of Honor at an Oct. 30 ceremony at the White House.