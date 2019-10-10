NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Tonight, several high school games started an hour earlier in anticipation of severe thunderstorms.

At McKinney Stadium, Ronald Rocquemore said it’s going to take a lot more than storms to stop him from seeing his son play football for McKinney High School.

“I’m from Chicago. Been out here 15 years and I love it out here,” Rocquemore said. “If a little hurricane is coming across or a tornado, these people won’t move. Me? I’m getting up and I’m leaving, but for the most part, a little rain never hurt nothing.”

Over at Fair Park, as Texas vs. OU weekend approaches, many college football fans say they feel the same way.

“We’ve been out here when it’s hot and sunny and you get sunburned and we’ve also been here when it’s rainy,” Texas Fan Steve Dial said.

This will be Dial’s 40th Red River Showdown.

“My very first one was when Earl Campbell was a senior,” he said. “Yeah, it doesn’t matter… that game is worth it.”

OU Fan Albamar Seguinot said the state fair only comes once a year.

“This game is only once a year, too,” Seguinot said. “So why am I going to let rain bother this time of year for me?”

Fair staffers said they’re prepared for changing conditions.

Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said in the case of lightning, once it’s 20 miles out, he’ll begin shutting down the taller rides then the shorter rides if need be.

“We’re keeping a close eye on that and the biggest threat is lightning and high wind,” Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said.

Dial says for his sake, he hopes the only electricity he sees in on the field.

“It’s just one that you don’t miss,” he said. “That game is worth it.”