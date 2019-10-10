Comments
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster Police say a 2-year-old boy died after being found unconscious inside of a vehicle in the 800 block of Birchwood Road on Sunday, October 6.
Police said the child was found around 8:50 p.m.
Police did not say who found the child or give any other details on the circumstances of the case.
It’s unclear if anyone faces charges at this point.
Lancaster detectives are working with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
The high on Sunday was 97 degrees. The low was 68 degrees.
