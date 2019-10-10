Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Since the end of the Amber Guyger trial last week, there is now a push to make sure that Botham Jean is not forgotten in Dallas.
On change.org, there is an online petition to rename Lamar Street in South Dallas to Botham Jean Way.
Currently, more than 40,000 people have signed. According to the petition’s organizer, this is significant because Dallas Police Headquarters is located on Lamar Street — as well as South Side Flats — where Jean was fatally shot to death in his own apartment by former officer Guyger.
Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
