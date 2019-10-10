JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – No stranger to luxury brands, President Trump will stop by the opening of a new Louis Vuitton manufacturing plant next week near Keene.
While there, he will tour the Texas workshop and talk about job creation, a White House official said.
And he won’t celebrate the opening alone.
His daughter, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, along with the U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry and U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco Jamie D. McCourt are coming, too.
Following the tour, the President will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The workshop is the company’s third to open in the U.S.
Louis Vuitton – Rochambeau recently signed the Trump administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers. The luxury brand will use the manufacturing facility to create leather goods including handbags labeled “Made in USA.”
Louis Vuitton operates other workshops in Europe including 16 in France and two U.S. workshops in California.
