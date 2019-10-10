THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — The Hooters are a pop-rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The original band members were Eric Bazilian (vocals, guitar), Rob Hyman (vocals, keyboard), John Lilley (guitar), Andy King (bass) and David UIosikkinen (drums).
They were a band of the 80s, playing musical elements of rock, a little reggae and new wave. They continue to perform all over the world today, but did manage to chart three times on Billboard during their prime.
Today’s song is “And We Danced” from their second album Nervous Night. It was released in 1985 on the Columbia Records label, running three minutes and 48 seconds. Written by Bazilian and Hyman, produced by Rick Chertoff, the song ranked #21 on Billboard and was on the charts for eight weeks — more than their other two songs that charted, and was #3 on the Mainstream Rock charts. The band performed this song at the LIVE AID benefit concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985.
You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM Big 80’s On 8 with Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter and Mark Goodman.
You must log in to post a comment.