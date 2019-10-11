Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is dead after an 18-wheeler smashed through a barrier wall on LBJ Freeway in Dallas Friday morning, police say.
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. near Plano Road. The 18-wheeler could be seen on top of the barrier between the east and westbound lanes of the freeway.
Police said at least one person was killed in the crash but it is currently unknown if it was the driver of the 18-wheeler or someone in another vehicle.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital but their condition was not known.
Traffic is currently being delayed as crews continue to clean up and investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
