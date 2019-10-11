Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Dallas police officers are recovering after being involved in a car crash Friday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 11, the officers stopped at a flashing red light at the intersection on Northwest Highway near Jupiter Road, but failed to yield to an SUV that had a flashing yellow light. The officers then hit the SUV, but the driver was not injured.
However, both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and there’s been no word on their conditions.
