FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with arson after, authorities say, he intentionally set a family’s house on fire last Sunday in Fort Worth.
Christopher Davis, 28, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Thursday morning on a charge of arson. He remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.
According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Whittlesey Road. Officials said there was a family inside at the time but they escaped with no injuries.
Officials said investigators found that the fire appeared to be intentional and met the criteria of arson. It is unknown if the family and Davis know each other.
During the investigation, authorities found Davis to be connected to the fire. On Thursday, officials with the Fort Worth Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service served arrest and search warrants to Davis at a home in Forest Hill. He was arrested without incident.
“Fire used as a weapon, threat, or intimidation will not be tolerated in Fort Worth,” Fire Chief James Davis said. “We will aggressively investigate and assist with prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”
You must log in to post a comment.