DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas mother who pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury for faking her son’s illnesses, was sentenced by a judge to six years in prison on Friday.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright subjected her now 10-year-old son to years of needless medical procedures and surgeries.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright

A Child Protective Services report revealed he visited the doctor more than 300 times and underwent 13 “major” surgeries.

Christopher Bowen

The boy now lives with his father.

 

