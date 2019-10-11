Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas mother who pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury for faking her son’s illnesses, was sentenced by a judge to six years in prison on Friday.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas mother who pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury for faking her son’s illnesses, was sentenced by a judge to six years in prison on Friday.
Kaylene Bowen-Wright subjected her now 10-year-old son to years of needless medical procedures and surgeries.
A Child Protective Services report revealed he visited the doctor more than 300 times and underwent 13 “major” surgeries.
The boy now lives with his father.
You must log in to post a comment.