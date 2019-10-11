Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver died late Thursday evening after a fiery crash on Interstate-20 in Arlington, police say.
Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of I-20 at around 9:20 p.m.
According to police, the car was traveling westbound on the far left lane when, for an unknown reason, it veered across all the lanes and crashed into a bridge pillar underneath New York Avenue.
Police say witnesses stopped to help the driver out of the vehicle as it caught fire.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate what may have caused the crash.
