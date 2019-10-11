



– Boxing champ Errol Spence Jr. was described by his management company on Friday as “resting” as he continues his recovery in intensive care after his rollover crash early Thursday morning in Dallas.

Meantime, at Spence’s former boxing gym, a coach who worked with him and a friend of his, said they were amazed Spence survived.

“We’re in shock,” said Andrew Romo, a coach with R&R Boxing.

Roger Rodas, the owner of R&R Boxing said, “I thought he was dead. I’m not gonna lie. I was like, ‘whoa, what happened?'”

According to Dallas Police, the 29-year-old DeSoto resident and welterweight champion’s Ferrari was “going at a high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of Riverfront.

The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times.

Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected.

Premier Boxing Champions, Spence’s management company put out a statement Thursday night saying:

Errol Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

He is currently resting with his family by his side. They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol

after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.

