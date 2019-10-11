Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for help to identify two suspects who made a Chase Bank customer withdraw money from an ATM late August.
Around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 18, a customer withdrew money from an ATM at the Chase Bank located on S. University Drive. When leaving, the customer was forced back inside and was robbed by two male suspects.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call FWPD at 817-392-4379.
Please call 817-392-4379 if you recognize these suspects, or have any information regarding this robbery. pic.twitter.com/DCtlfYA2rZ
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 11, 2019
