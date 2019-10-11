  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATM, Bank, chase bank, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, FWPD, North Texas, robbery, S. University Drive, suspects, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for help to identify two suspects who made a Chase Bank customer withdraw money from an ATM late August.

Suspect #1 (Fort Worth Police Department)

Around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 18, a customer withdrew money from an ATM at the Chase Bank located on S. University Drive. When leaving, the customer was forced back inside and was robbed by two male suspects.

Suspect #2 (Fort Worth Police Department)

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call FWPD at 817-392-4379.

Comments