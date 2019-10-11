Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a death after a man’s body was found along Highway 287.
It was just after 3 a.m. when several drivers called 911 reporting that a man was lying on the shoulder of the highway, near Riverside Drive.
When police and an ambulance arrived they found the victim dead. Officials say he had trauma to the head.
It isn’t clear if the man, who has not been identified, was hit by a vehicle or was killed some other way.
Several lanes of the roadway were closed as police investigated the incident.
