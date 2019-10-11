GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly recorded cellphone video underneath a woman’s skirt at a Walmart in Grapevine Tuesday, police say.
Leroy Grove was charged with improper photography or visual recording for the incident earlier this week.
Police say the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart in the 1600 block of SH-114. The woman told police she took a step backward and bumped into Grove while shopping.
According to the woman, the suspect was bent over with his cellphone under her dress. She then called 911 as the man walked away.
Police say they were able to get a description and a photo of the man from the victim.
Grove was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Tarrant County Jail with a bond set at $1,500.
Police also say they found recordings of other victims on his cellphone that were from different locations. Anyone who may believe they were a victim is asked to call police at 817.410.8127.
You must log in to post a comment.