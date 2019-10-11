TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As storms moved across North Texas Thursday night, some people in White Settlement and parts of Fort Worth saw golf ball-sized hail.

“We needed the rain so I was going to go out and watch it,” said homeowner Randy Simmons. “That’s when all of a sudden, the sky opened up, and it was hailing.”

Simmons called a roofer on Friday to inspect the damage. The company is busy.

“I’ve been getting blown up, especially because this is our hometown,” said Chris Sarchet, a project manager for SR1 Roofing.

At every call, crews first inspect the gutters, garage doors, siding and fences.

“If you have any hits on your collateral, it justifies that there’s actually hail on the roof and in the area that matches up,” said Sarchet.

Some of their clients have been reporting up to golf ball-sized hail.

“We had a really big piece hit the roof of our car and it sounded like a baseball was hitting it, so it was really loud,” said Bryon Day, a pastor at Chapel Creek Fellowship.

The hail hit the roof of the church, too.

“It’s been crazy,” said Sarchet. “This is rare, that we have this kind of storm this late. Wasn’t really expecting this.”

If you think you may have gotten hail damage Thursday night, it’s not too late to get your home inspected.

Most insurance companies give you a year to file a claim.

Just make sure you do your research and go with a reputable company.