NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texans were greeted by remnants of storm damage Friday morning.
Severe weather moved through Thursday night and the rain and high winds downed trees and power lines in several cities.
Downed powerlines in Duncanville caused traffic to be redirected on Interstate-20. Arcing lines could be seen on the ground with flames blazing up at times. Both the east and westbound lanes near Cockrell Hill were closed, backing up traffic in the area.
Travelers were feeling the effects of lingering rain. At 6:15 a.m. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport declared a full ground stop due to “weather/thunderstorms”.
As of 4:30 a.m. Oncor reported more than 17,000 people across North Texas, including more than 10,000 in Dallas, were without power.
You must log in to post a comment.