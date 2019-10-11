Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a “careful evaluation,” Southwest Airlines has decided to discontinue Senior Fares this December.
The final day to book a Senior Fare will be on Dec. 11, 2019, with a last travel date of May 15, 2020.
First introduced in 1983, Senior Fares provided the flexibility that customers 65 or older wanted from the airline.
However, the airline said many of the same benefits that came with the Senior Fare product are just as easily achieved with Southwest’s Wanna Get Away Fare, including everyday low fares and reusable funds.
You must log in to post a comment.