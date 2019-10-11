DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Fair of Texas is all about fried food, fun… and more fried food — But what if one wants to enjoy the fair without the excessive calories?

Well, CBS 11’s Gilma Avalos checked out some of the healthier alternatives attendees can find this season.

Fruteria Cano, a family-owned vendor, sells all organic and natural drinks at the fair. Everything they sell is local and sourced from North Texas.

“We sell everything from natural fruits, to waters, to slushies,” Ana Cano said. “We’re a family owned company, so we do everything ourselves.”

One of their most popular items is a standard fruit cup but with chile powder on top to give it an extra kick.

“The fruit with the chile is a little bit spicy, but with the lime salt, it gives it an extra punch,” Cano said.

Another spot to check out inside the food court at the fair is It’s All Greek To Me, a vendor that has been at the fair for 30 years.

Thanasi Georgalis owns the booth and prepares special recipes every day for all types of diets — including those who are gluten free.

“This is one of my special recipes, which is cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and olives,” Georgalis said.

And for those who still want to enjoy something fried, but want to keep a meat-free diet — Fletcher’s Corny Dogs has it covered.

Dipped in their trademarked batter and fried to golden perfection — their veggie dog will quench one’s craving.

“We added the veggie corny dog. It is non-GMO and kosher, soy and pea protein,” Amy Fletcher said. “For years, we were having a lot of people contact us and email us because they have vegetarian diets or they have special diets that can’t have meat in them, and we just felt like this was a demand we wanted to meet.”

Attendees will be able to try these healthier alternatives now until Oct. 20.