RIESEL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a small-town police chief was injured when a car struck them as they aided a motorist on a Central Texas roadside Friday.

Around 2 p.m. Oct. 11, on Texas 6 near Riesel, Texas — a city located about 20 miles southeast of Waco — the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a Falls County sheriff’s deputy and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were helping a motorist when another car hydroplaned on the rain-slick highway and slid into the officers.

Danny Krumnow (City of Riesel)

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the deputy died at the scene of the crash, while Krumnow was airlifted to a Waco hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car involved was also taken to a hospital, but with minor injuries.

The deputy’s identity has not yet been released.

