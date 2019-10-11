RIESEL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a small-town police chief was injured when a car struck them as they aided a motorist on a Central Texas roadside Friday.
Around 2 p.m. Oct. 11, on Texas 6 near Riesel, Texas — a city located about 20 miles southeast of Waco — the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a Falls County sheriff’s deputy and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were helping a motorist when another car hydroplaned on the rain-slick highway and slid into the officers.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the deputy died at the scene of the crash, while Krumnow was airlifted to a Waco hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car involved was also taken to a hospital, but with minor injuries.
The deputy’s identity has not yet been released.
