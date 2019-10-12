Comments
ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) — In a statement released Saturday, Allen ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven announced his retirement to pursue “other professional opportunities.”
The Board of Trustees expressed its appreciation to Niven for his efforts and accomplishments while serving as the district’s superintendent.
Robin Bullock has since been named as the acting superintendent as the board will soon begin the search for a new one.
Board President Amy Gnadt thanked the community for their continued dedication to Allen students and support of the school district.
