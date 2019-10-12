Comments (2)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police said a 10-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Just before 8 p.m. Oct. 11, police responded to a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on the intersection of S. Westmoreland Road and Gannon Lane in the Red Bird neighborhood.
When officers arrived, witnesses stated that a juvenile was struck by two vehicles that were traveling southbound after running across the street. Police said both vehicles involved remained at the scene and called 911.
The juvenile victim was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
