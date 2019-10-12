FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a woman inside her own home early Saturday morning.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12, police responded to an open structure call in the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue, where the front door to a residence was reported open.
When officers arrived, they searched the perimeter of the house and saw a person standing inside the residence, near a window.
In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the Fort Worth Police Department said an officer perceived a threat then drew his weapon. He fired one shot, striking and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.
Jefferson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer — a white male who has been with FWPD since April 2018 — has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. His name has not been released at this time.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has since released the following statement:
Writing a statement like this is tragic and something that should never be necessary. A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support.Chief Kraus and his command staff are acting with immediacy and transparency to conduct a complete and thorough investigation. More details are forthcoming and the Tarrant County District Attorney Law Enforcement Incident Team office will ultimately receive this case.
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Officer Shoots, Kills Woman Inside Her Own Home
You must log in to post a comment.