Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after an office-involved shooting in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after an office-involved shooting in Fort Worth.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. as officers were responding to a report of an open house on Allen Avenue near Mississippi Avenue.
Police have not said what happened, but the person who died was killed inside the house.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner was called out along with crime scene detectives.
A Fort Worth police spokesman says a formal statement will be released later today.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest information.
You must log in to post a comment.