ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn’s son was arrested for indecent exposure Saturday, records show.
Sergei Waybourn was arrested for public intoxication in the 1300 block of N. Collins Street in Arlington, near AT&T Stadium — just days after his adoptive father made headlines for calling some illegal immigrants in his county’s jail “drunks” who “will run over your children” when speaking about DWI suspects and repeat offenders.
“This morning we had 4,200 inmates, out of that, 7% were illegal aliens… of those people we have custody, we know for a fact that 72% of them are repeat offenders,” Waybourn said. “If we have to turn them loose or they get released, they’re coming back to your neighborhood and my neighborhood. These drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children.”
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that backed up Waybourn’s comments about illegal immigrants who are repeat offenders:
By prosecuting repeat offenders to the fullest extent of the law, we help keep our communities safer.
However, Sergei is a repeat offender — with charges dating back to 2018 for assault, criminal trespassing and theft.
