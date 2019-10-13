RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Richland Hills Saturday night.
Just before 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Richland Hills police were sent to do a welfare check on an elderly woman in the 2800 block of Matthews Drive. A neighbor told police that the woman was not coming to the door and that her dog was dead on the front porch.
When officers arrived, they found the woman dead with apparent injuries inside the residence.
Detectives determined the murder suspect was the woman’s roommate and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The suspect — described as a 27-year-old white male — was located in Dallas and was taken into custody Sunday morning. His name has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Wright at 817-616-3788 or ewright@richlandhills.com.
