



For the first time since she was shot and killed, Atatiana Jefferson’s siblings are speaking out and demanding justice for their sister — saying their fight is just beginning.

Jefferson’s sister, Amber Carr, said the last time she saw her sister was just last week.

“She came to the hospital in Plano where I was recovering from a major heart surgery. She brought me food. She brought me a new cell phone,” Carr said.

Jefferson was also looking after her 8-year-old son.

“The relationship she had with my son is indescribable,” she said.

In the early morning hours Saturday, the two were playing video games — something they did often — when they heard a sound at the window.

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said Jefferson did not allow her nephew to check the window.

“She checked herself,” Merritt said. “I asked myself what would have happened if that little boy went to the window instead? He saw her when she fell.”

Jefferson’s family is now demanding justice.

“When you don’t do it the way you’ve been trained — the way you’ve been taught — you have to answer to that,” Adarius Carr said.

Jefferson’s family wants now former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean arrested and properly charged. They want the investigation handed to an outside agency, saying their sister deserves this.

“She was a smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit,” Ashley Carr said. “She was a graduate of Xavier University with a bachelor of science degree, and was committed to furthering her education. It’s imperative that your response bends towards justice.”

Fort Worth police have released only a portion of the officer’s body-cam video but the family wants to see the whole thing, to see how Dean responded after he shot and killed their sister.