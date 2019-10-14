Dove Opener 2019This weekend Woody joins the guys at 3Curl Outfitters for the dove season opener! Dove season is an annual tradition for North Texas hunters. It marks the beginning of a new hunting season and gives all the drive to get back out in the field for the camaraderie and fun that a day of hunting with friends and family brings. We talk North Texas dove hunting, we shoot at some doves and we hit a few too. So join us this weekend, and then get out for a little dove hunting, before they all head south.

59 minutes ago