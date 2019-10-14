COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) — Coppell High School is using mouthguard impact sensors to measure and monitor player head impacts during practices and games this fall.
Head Coach Mike DeWitt said in a statement that personally monitors impacts and evaluates players head impacts during the week and after games.
“This has helped us track athletes and the level of impacts that they take both in practice and in games,” DeWitt said. “It definitely helps to keep the athletes’ health a priority.”
The impact monitoring mouthguard (IMM) system comes from Minneapolis-based Prevent Biometrics, which commercialized head impact technology patented at the Cleveland Clinic.
The IMM includes a sensor-laden mouthguard which sends data through Bluetooth to an iPad app for immediate viewing.
Coppell Booster Club President Tim Walker said that as a booster club, they are here to support the program.
“The safety of our players is our top priority,” Walker said. “The Prevent mouthpiece is a tool that allows us to do just that.”
Currently, Prevent Biometrics is initiating a multi-year study at six colleges to determine head impact exposure rates in certain sports.
