DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Cowboys fans aren’t just disappointed with the Dallas-based team, they are frustrated and asking how the team lost to the lowly New York Jets Sunday.

Outside the Cowboys fan store in downtown Fort Worth, a sign is already encouraging fans to look past this weekend. It reads “When we beat the Eagles Sunday night all the world will be right again.”

And that maybe so, but for now, fans like Brian Mullins are still frustrated with a third loss in a row, especially to the previously winless Jets.

“When it’s three weeks in a row, it’s really tough,” Mullins said.

Talks about a mid-season Cowboys meltdown is seemingly everywhere, with fans calling for head coach Jason Garret’s firing.

Another fan, Raven Quarles, said the team has got to get their stuff together.

“Jason has been on the hot seat for a couple of years. I think it’s his time,” Mullins said.

A similar outcry happened last season, then Garrett and the team turned it all around.

“This week is definitely a pivotal game. If we can beat the eagles, we will be set because that will put us at 3-0 in the division.”

The Cowboys are now 3-3 and are still eligible to be tied for top spots in the NFC East.