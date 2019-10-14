DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The family of the man shot and killed in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging the club’s failure to adequately provide security.

In October of 2017, Rene Adrian Carrillo got into an altercation with Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres inside the XTC Cabaret in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway, where Carrillo’s accomplice, Adrian Castilleja, reportedly flashed a handgun and threatened to kill Casiano-Torres.

The confrontation spilled into the parking lot and ended when Carrillo opened fire on Casiano-Torres and a woman inside a vehicle. Both were hit but Casiano-Torres died from his injuries.

Dallas police shortly released surveillance video of the moments just before the shooting.

The shooting death of Casiano-Torres gained further notoriety during the June 2019 murder trial of Carrillo, when he allegedly cut off his electronic leg monitor the night before the verdict and failed to appear in court. He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but still remains at large.

Micah Dortch, Casiano-Torres’ family’s attorney, said if the management and security of XTC had done their job, this “tragedy would not have happened.”

“This is a business known for violent activity and fights, but this business failed to adequately protect an innocent victim,” Dortch said. “The business operators stood by while a man was killed on their property, and they are liable for his death.”

Carillo is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. When captured, he will be begin serving the 99-year prison sentence the jury handed down and will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail.

The U.S. Marshal Service has issued a warrant for Carrillo and continue searching for him. Anyone who has seen Carrillo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 972-978-1765.