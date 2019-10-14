(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys receivers Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant are letting their criticism be heard after the team fell to the 0-4 New York Jets Sunday.

The Cowboys’ slump continues after dropping their third straight game and are now sitting at a 3-3 record. However, they still remain on top of the NFC East.

The loss to the lowly Jets, who had only scored two offensive touchdowns entering Sunday’s game, grabbed the attention of many across social media as fans and players witnessed a stale offense and struggling defense.

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, who spent two seasons with the team, ripped the Cowboys on Twitter, saying the team hasn’t changed in the last 10 years and remains predictable.

“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back,” Owens tweeted.

Owens also pushed blame on the coaching staff, specifically Jason Garrett, as fans continued to question the head coach’s decisions.

In a reply, Owens tweeted: “Garrett is the reason Me, Wade & Dez are gone in addition to Romo & Witten.”

Dez Bryant, who was with the team for eight seasons and was cut in 2018, also blasted the coaching, saying he speaks “for the guys who are afraid to speak.”

“Nothing to do with the players.. whenever training camp start for the cowboys it’s training camp until the season is over.. a lot of pointless meetings not enough time for the players to recover from injuries preparing for the next game…” Bryant tweeted.

NFL on CBS color analyst Tony Romo said he saw a lot of “Jason Garrett’s footprints” as the offense struggled throughout the loss. Bryant called those comments “low key cold blooded.”

The Cowboys will now look to bounce back from their three-game skid against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night at home.