DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of Parkland Health & Hospital System staff donned pink gloves and got down in a video in the name of breast cancer awareness.

The annual project started by healthcare product-maker, Medline, has scored millions of views each year since its launch in 2009 by uniting physicians, administrators, nurses, breast cancer survivors and community members through the joy of dancing – while sporting pink exam gloves.

This year, Parkland was invited by Medline to join a handful of hospitals across the country in a special anniversary Pink Glove Dance video that was unveiled last week at the 2019 ANCC National Magnet Conference in Orlando, the largest nursing conference in the U.S.

Because gloves are the first point of contact between the healthcare worker and patients, Medline says it introduced its pink glove line in 2009 to get people talking openly about breast cancer.

For the past 10 years, the Pink Glove Dance video has fueled conversation worldwide about the critical need for breast cancer prevention.

Over the past decade, nearly 700 Pink Glove Dance videos have been created, garnering 17 million views.

Through the video campaign, the Medline Foundation has donated $1.3 million to non-profit organizations that support detection and prevention initiatives.

More than 500 Parkland nurses, physicians, therapists, pharmacists, administrators, police officers, housekeepers, medical assistants, food service and other staff took a break from their duties to dance to the upbeat notes of singer Tori Kelly’s 2016 rendition of the Stevie Wonder hit “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” at one of seven locations on the Parkland campus.

Drone cameras captured dancers in the hospital’s Wellness Garden and on the construction site of Parkland’s new Moody Center for Breast Health, scheduled to open in 2021.

Donors who contributed to Parkland Foundation’s capital campaign for the new center twisted and jived alongside construction workers sporting pink hard hats.