DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-35E that began as a shots fired call early Monday morning in Dallas.
Police say they were responding to a shots fired call at around 3:30 a.m. when they found a crash in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Harry Hines.
Police have not yet said if there were any injuries sustained from crash or if there was anyone shot.
The freeway was shut down for a while before one lane was allowed through.
