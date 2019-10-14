DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the end of an era for an Italian-American staple in Dallas. Spaghetti Warehouse has announced it will be closing its downtown location permanently this Sunday.
The location at 1815 North Market Street was opened 47 years ago and has been a favorite for many in the downtown area.
The company said its Arlington location at 1255 W. I-20 will remain open.
“To our many guests and to everyone throughout the Dallas community, we say, thank you,” the company said in a statement. “… Since opening for business 47 years ago, Spaghetti Warehouse has been proud to be a part of the Dallas community; serving our guests from our flagship location when we were founded in 1972.”
Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas will be open until close of business on Oct. 20.
