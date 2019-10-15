WATCH AT 3:30PMFamily Of Atatiana Jefferson Speaks Following Murder Arrest Of Now Former Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam's Apple, autoimmune disease, DFW News, Dr. Alex Tessnow, Family, Health, Parkland Hospital, Plugged In, Screening, Thyroid, UT Southwestern, Vital Organ


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ at the front of the neck, below the Adam’s apple. While this organ may be small, the role it plays in overall health is immense.

Dr. Alex Tessnow, endocrinologist with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland, specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He sat down with CBS 11 News to explain why thyroid function is so important for overall health.

Common problems of the thyroid: Goiter, Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism… what does it all mean?

How do you know your thyroid issue isn’t autoimmune disease? Dr. Tessnow explains the difference between Graves and Hashimoto’s disease and who is most at risk to issues of the thyroid.

Tips to Support Thyroid Health: Dr. Tessnow explains what you can do to maintain a healthy thyroid.

Comments (6)