Comments (6)
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ at the front of the neck, below the Adam’s apple. While this organ may be small, the role it plays in overall health is immense.
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ at the front of the neck, below the Adam’s apple. While this organ may be small, the role it plays in overall health is immense.
Dr. Alex Tessnow, endocrinologist with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland, specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He sat down with CBS 11 News to explain why thyroid function is so important for overall health.
Common problems of the thyroid: Goiter, Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism… what does it all mean?
How do you know your thyroid issue isn’t autoimmune disease? Dr. Tessnow explains the difference between Graves and Hashimoto’s disease and who is most at risk to issues of the thyroid.
Tips to Support Thyroid Health: Dr. Tessnow explains what you can do to maintain a healthy thyroid.
You must log in to post a comment.